Superlek Kiatmoo9 remains as cool as a cucumber as he enters the toughest battle of his promotional tenure at ONE Friday Fights 34.

The ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion meets Rodtang Jitmuangnon in the main event of the stacked bill inside the revered Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The fight, originally set to be a ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title, will now be contested at a catchweight point of 140-pound after ‘The Kicking Machine’ did not meet his end on the scale.

Despite that slight hiccup, both fighters are more than happy to throw it down and entertain the masses when they collide.

For his part, Superlek is determined to continue his rich vein of form, and it’ll only be sweeter if it happens against a man of Rodtang’s status.

Speaking to ONE Championship, ‘The Kicking Machine’ said:

“Rodtang is a perfect fighter. He has almost no weaknesses. It’s not going to be easy to beat him. He’s knocked out many foreign fighters. So the win will be much more special."

With his technical mastery and ability to fire away with punches and kicks in bunches, Superlek might possess the tools needed to hand ‘The Iron Man’ his first promotional loss under striking rules.

Of course, on the opposite end, Rodtang’s granite-like chin, the heart of a warrior, and insane aggression will make that plot sound a bit too hypothetical.

However, if he can find flaws within the Jitmuangnon Gym athlete’s style and land in volume, there’s no doubt about his chances of coming out on top in this must-watch striking war at ONE Friday Fights 34.

The entire bill will be available live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App.