Rodtang willing to fight Tenshin Nasukawa in boxing match: “I’ve been pitching the idea”

Rodtang Jitmuangnon may be deep into his preparations for his hotly-anticipated world title clash versus Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE Friday Fights 34.

But ‘The Iron Man’ has still got his mind on some unfinished business in the past. Namely, his defeat to Tenshin Nasukawa.

The ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion and the Japanese superstar met at Rise 125 in June 2018, Nasukawa came out on top via an extension round decision after an 18-minute war.

Although Rodtang’s aggressive gameplan seemed to have been enough to disrupt Tenshin’s rhythm, the kickboxer-turned-boxer somehow managed to edge his Thai foe on the judges’ scorecard.

In a recent interview with Antoine Pinto on YouTube, ‘The Iron Man’ once again opened the lid on them running it back inside the circle.

He said:

“Now that he has left kickboxing for normal boxing, it’s a bit hard. But I’m always ready. If he wants to do boxing, I will do it.”

Although he openly admitted that it might be easier said than done, the Jitmuangnon Gym student revealed that he’s been trying to get the organization to pull some strings and make the hypothetical clash turn into reality.

Rodtang added:

“I’ve been pitching the idea to [ONE Championship Chairman and CEO] Chatri Sityodtong to host a boxing bout. Of course, since the sixth round time extension decision. It was like, I was kicking him to the rope, and I still couldn’t win. I’ve been thinking about it ever since.”

Watch the interview here:

For now, though, he has got to keep himself busy on the task at hand, which is defending his prestigious gold versus Superlek at ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22.

All the action live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, will be available to fans via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.