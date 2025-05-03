Rolando Romero addresses astonishing upset victory over Ryan Garcia in Fatal Fury: Times Square headliner: "They're always gonna underrate me"

Rolando Romero is coming off the biggest win of his career in terms of both exposure and professional achievement, and has a lot of thoughts on it. Despite being counted out by so many, he authored the most important performance of his career against one of boxing's most polarizing stars in Ryan Garcia.

Ahead of the matchup, both men were in desperate need of a win. Having had his hand raised in victory, a now streaking Romero took part in the post-fight press conference, where he asked for his thoughts and feelings regarding it all. He said:

"He's strong, he has a good left hook and one time he opened up, I cracked him and he didn't open up at all the rest of the fight. They're always gonna underrate me because I'm not one of these prospects that started boxing, that had a following and all that stuff."

Check out Rolando Romero's thoughts on beating Ryan Garcia below:

Romero was an underdog heading into the bout, and 2-2 in his last four fights, with the two losses being stoppages to Gervonta 'Tank' Davis and Isaac 'Pitbull' Cruz, respectively. However, last night he appeared to be guided by an exceptional game plan that preyed on Garcia's poor habits and limitations.

Garcia doesn't have much variety to his boxing game outside of a lightning-quick left hook. Moreover, his footwork is often lacking, and he tends to drop his right hand when throwing his left hook. Romero kept his right hand tucked to his chin, nullifying Garcia's left hook.

He also blasted Garcia in round two, dropping him to render him gun-shy, ultimately coasting to a unanimous decision win.

Rolando Romero is now a two-time world champion

Rolando Romero's stunning win over Ryan Garcia crowned him the WBA (Regular) welterweight champion. The belt was previously vacant and up for grabs during the matchup. However, it isn't Romero's first world title, though it is his first welterweight strap.

Two years ago, he faced Ismael Barroso, TKO'ing him in round 9 to capture the WBA super lightweight title, which was vacant much like the welterweight belt that Romero now owns.

