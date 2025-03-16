Roman Dolidze calls out two former champions, including Israel Adesanya, following dominant win at UFC Vegas 104

UFC middleweight contender Roman Dolidze put on an impressive performance at UFC Vegas 104. After his victory, the 36-year-old spoke to Michael Bisping for his post-fight octagon interview. During the interaction, he called out former middleweight champions Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker for a clash inside the octagon.

"I deserve a top-five fight, 100 percent. And there are two realistic fights for me. It's [Robert] Whittaker or [Israel] Adesanya. Let's go! Just give me date. That's all that I need. Nothing more."

Check out Roman Dolidze's callout below:

Dolidze locked horns against Marvin Vettori in a five-round middleweight scrap. The bout headlined the UFC Vegas 104 card which was held on March 15 at the UFC APEX Facility in Enterprise, Nevada.

The contest was a rematch as the two individuals had previously locked horns at UFC 286 in March 2023. That bout ended with a unanimous decision victory for 'The Italian Dream'.

The rematch on March 15 unfolded in a different manner as Dolidze outclassed his opponent and landed numerous heavy blows throughout the 25-minute fight. In the end, the result went to the judges who declared Dolidze the winner via unanimous decision. All three judges scored the bout 49-46 in favor of the 36-year-old.

Dolidze is currently ranked 12th in the UFC middleweight rankings. After his recent win, there is a good chance of him entering the top 10 middleweight rankings.

Considering this, along with his three-fight win streak, Dolidze might be able to secure a fight with either Whittaker or Adesanya next, as both those individuals would be coming off losses.

Whittaker suffered a first-round submission loss against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 308 in October 2024.

'The Last Stylebender', on the other hand, came up short against Nassourdine Imavov in their clash in February 2025 and lost the contest via second-round TKO.

