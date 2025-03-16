Roman Dolidze gets brutally honest about why he is willing to give Marvin Vettori a rematch following UFC Vegas 104 win: "Lets be fair"

Following his victory over Marvin Vettori at UFC Vegas 104, Roman Dolidze hinted at a potential trilogy match. Dolidze lauded Vettori as a fighter and claimed that he would be willing to fight the Italian again if the promotion was interested.

Dolidze headlined UFC Vegas 104 in a rematch against Vettori. The middleweight bout took place this past weekend at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. In their first encounter at UFC 286, 'The Italian Dream' secured a unanimous decision win. In his next octagon outing at UFC Vegas 75, Vettori suffered a unanimous decision loss against Jared Cannonier.

Meanwhile, Dolidze entered the bout with back-to-back wins, most recently defeating Kevin Holland via knockout in the first round at UFC 307 last year.

It was an interesting fight throughout, with both fighters having their moments. After five rounds of action, Dolidze was declared the winner via unanimous decision. During the post-fight press conference, the Georgian stressed the significance of his victory over Vettori, saying:

''Any win is a good win, but one over Vettori is very important because I wanted to take my win back...He’s [Vettori] a strong, durable fighter. I knew for anybody it’s tough and hard to finish him.''

Dolidze then expressed gratitude to Vettori for agreeing to a rematch. The 36-year-old stated that he is willing to fight the Italian in a trilogy matchup, saying:

''Let’s be fair. That’s a good question. He gave me this rematch. If UFC needed it and they tell me about it, I’ll probably do it, just out of respect, because I respect that he agreed to fight me... Just because of that respect of mine to him, I can do this. But I think the UFC will have other plans for me.” [H/t: MMA Junkie]

Check out Roman Dolidze's full comments below:

