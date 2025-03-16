  • home icon
UFC Vegas 104: Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze 2: Full video highlights

By Puneet Sharma
Modified Mar 16, 2025 02:07 GMT
Marvin Vettori (left) and Roman Dolidze (right) had a rematch at UFC Vegas 104 [Image courtesy: Getty]
Marvin Vettori (left) and Roman Dolidze (right) had a rematch at UFC Vegas 104 [Image courtesy: Getty]

Roman Dolidze and former title challenger Marvin Vettori headlined UFC Vegas 104 in a five-round middleweight scrap. The event took place on March 15 and the UFC APEX Facility in Enterprise, Nevada served as the venue.

The fight was a rematch as their first encounter ended in a unanimous decision victory for 'The Italian Dream'. Dolidze entered the fight with a two-fight win streak. Vettori came up short in his last outing against Jared Cannonier.

The fight started on a slow note but both middleweights managed to land strikes on each other.

'The Italian Dream' connected with heavy shots in the third round that seemingly stunned Dolidze.

Dolidze bounced back with heavy blows of his own.

The two individuals continued to trade blows in the final round of the scrap.

The fight lasted all five rounds and ended in a unanimous decision victory for Dolidze. All three judges scored the contest 49-46 in favor of the 36-year-old.

Edited by Puneet Sharma
