Ahead of the momentous ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title match between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 this Friday in the main event of ONE Friday Fight 34, the world’s largest martial arts organization recently asked around its roster for their picks on who would come out victorious in the high-profile match.

Among the superstars who shared his opinion is reigning ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion and ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Champion Roman Kryklia.

Before revealing his pick for the upcoming match, the 31-year-old acknowledged that this clash is one for the ages, not only in ONE Championship but also throughout the country of Thailand.

Kryklia said:

“This will be one of the most important fights in the world of Muay Thai. It is particularly anticipated in Thailand. These are objectively two of the best Thai fighters at their weight.”

The Gridin Gym representative then quickly assessed how the fight could look from a stylistic standpoint, but ultimately made his pick on who he would bet a billion on:

“Rodtang is unique in every way and will be the favorite. However, he has a peculiar defense – he opens up a lot, and Superlek has a good chance to take advantage of that. If I had to choose who to bet all my billions on, I’d still pick little ‘Iron Man.'”

Kryklia has the credentials to back his pick in the Rodtang vs. Superlek mega fight, as he himself is a striking maestro who holds an undefeated 5-0 record, including four finishes in ONE Championship.

ONE Friday Fights 34 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.