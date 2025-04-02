Roman Kryklia breaks down his path to victory vs. Lyndon Knowles' merciless ways: "Movement, speed, and cardio"

Ukrainian striking maestro Roman Krkylia has identified his keys to victory in his upcoming world title defense of the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai strap against promotional newcomer Lyndon Knowles on April 4 at ONE Fight Night 30.

Ad

The reigning double-champion will make his highly anticipated return in front of the rabid Lumpinee Stadium crowd in Bangkok, Thailand, after over a year of hiatus, During his pre-fight interview with ONE Championship, Kryklia laid down the three factors that could lead him to victory:

"As for me, I'll ve relying on my movement, speed, and cardio to create the edge."

Apart from fending off the challenge from the three-time WBC Muay Thai champion, Kryklia also wants to extend his immaculate record to 7-0 under the world's largest martial arts organization.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Fighters who are already included in Kryklia's victim list are Tarik Khbabez, Andrei Stoica, Murat Aygun, Guto Inocente, Iraj Azizpour, and most recently, Alex Roberts.

Roman Kryklia aims to make the heavyweight division a must-watch TV again

Roman Kryklia, who proudly represents Champ Belts also revealed that he wants to bring more eyes to the heavier weight classes in ONE Championship, and he feels responsible for doing so because he is a two-sport and two-division titleholder.

Ad

Speaking to ONE Championship in his pre-fight interview, the 33-year-old athlete admitted that he dreams of making every heavyweight fight the talk of the town, sharing:

"It's something I care about a lot. Right now, especially in Asia, the spotlight is mostly on the lighter weight classes. I want to help bring some of that attention back to heavyweight. My goal is to make this division exciting again and elevate its profile with every fight."

Ad

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch ONE Fight Night 30 live in U.S. primetime this Friday, April 4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.