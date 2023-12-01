Roman Kryklia makes bold profession about his legacy and career

ONE Championship has seen a lot of dominant champions and fighters through the years, but only a few of them can compare to the resume that Roman Kryklia has put together.

The reigning ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion has remained unchallenged through five bouts under the world’s largest martial arts organization, upending the likes of Andrei Stoica, Murat Aygun, and Guto Inocente in his romp to the top of the pecking order.

His next big challenge comes in the form of Australian behemoth Alex Roberts as they face one another for the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world championship.

Kryklia is fully aware of what a win will mean for his legacy and had the following to say about its importance in a recent interview with ONE Championship:

“I know this victory will be very special for me because it will be my first title in Muay Thai. And it’s very important for me to be the champion because I started in Muay Thai, and this was my dream at the beginning of my career.”

What is the background of Roman Kryklia’s opponent, Alex Roberts?

For as dominant of a fighter as Kryklia is, fans have been hesitant to pick someone to support due to Roberts’ recent performance.

‘The Viking’s’ last bout saw him lay claim to the WBC heavyweight Muay Thai championship and there are some who believe that because of this accomplishment, he will give Kryklia a hard time inside the ONE Championship ring.

Outside of being a dominant fighter himself, Roberts also splits his time in the world of physiotherapy.

When asked about whether he can let go of being a fighter to focus on his therapist career or vice versa, Roberts has been adamant in his desire to keep both because of how his two professions fill a hole in his life.

ONE Fight Night 17 will air live on US Primetime free of charge for those with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription in North America.