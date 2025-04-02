Roman Kryklia’s fire to put on a show still at its hottest: “Being a double champ doesn’t slow me down”

Roman Kryklia's goal is simple.

This Friday, April 5, the reigning two-sport ONE world champion will put his ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world championship on the line against newcomer Lyndon Knowles in the ONE Fight Night 30 headliner, airing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada.

Speaking with ONE ahead of his highly anticipated return to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Kryklia spoke about his status as a double champ, seeing it as an opportunity to give fans a show every time he steps inside the ring—whether it's in four-ounce gloves or eight-ouncers.

“Being a double champ doesn’t slow me down," Kryklia said. "My motivation is simple—I want to give fans as many exciting, memorable fights as possible over the next few years.”

Kryklia goes into ONE Fight Night 30 riding a perfect 6-0 record under the promotional banner, punctuated by an impressive 80% finish rate.

Roman Kryklia ready to spoil Lyndon Knowles' ONE Championship debut

Standing in Roman Kryklia's way will be a fighter new to ONE Championship, but one the Ukrainian bruiser can't take lightly.

Hailing from the United Kingdom and training under his brother, Christian Knowles—trainer of reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing king Jonathan Haggerty—Lyndon Knowles has established himself as one of Muay Thai's most versatile practitioners.

Throughout his two-decade-long career in the art of eight limbs, Knowles has captured three WBC Muay Thai world titles. Now, he's hunting for his first 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold.

Will Knowles hand Krylia his first loss in ONE and bring the heavyweight Muay Thai belt home to the UK, or will the two-sport superstar add another notable name to his hit list?

ONE Fight Night 30 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, April 4.

