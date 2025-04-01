Title contender Lyndon Knowles says fighting under his coach and older brother Christian “means everything” to him

If there's one man that could be attributed to Lyndon Knowles, it would be his older brother, Christian.

The head coach of the famed Knowlesy Academy in England has stood as a valuable mentor for Lyndon, and their partnership would see a new chapter when the younger Knowles brother makes his ONE Championship debut.

Lyndon will challenge two-sport king Roman Kryklia for the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 30 on Friday at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Lyndon said Christian stepped up to guide him throughout his career after their father's untimely passing.

Lyndon Knowles said:

"It means everything to me, to be honest. My dad died when I was 19, so I say pretty young - it felt pretty young for me. And he was always working a lot, so Chris stepped in in a big way for me, so I’m always trying to make him proud and do my best."

Christian, a former Muay Thai fighter in his younger years, became Lyndon's most valuable adviser in his personal and professional life.

That brotherhood led Lyndon to regional success before achieving world title glory when he captured three WBC Muay Thai world titles.

Lyndon now looks to embark on the biggest fight of his career when he attempts to dethrone Kryklia of the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world championship in Bangkok.

ONE Fight Night 30, just like all of ONE Championship's Amazon cards, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Lyndon Knowles plans to shatter Roman Kryklia's aura of invincibility

Lyndon Knowles knows the mountain he has to climb when he takes on Roman Kryklia for his shot at ONE Championship gold.

The 6-foot-7 Kryklia is one of the most physically imposing fighters on the planet, and he used his unique blend of size, speed, and power to capture the ONE light heavyweight kickboxing and heavy Muay Thai world titles.

In the same interview with the South China Morning Post, Lyndon said he's determined to capture the huge upset win over Kryklia in Bangkok:

"He’s been untouchable, hasn’t he? So I’ve got it all to do, but that’s what I’m trying to do - I’m gonna go out with both hands, and I’m going to cause a massive upset."

Watch Knowles' entire interview below:

