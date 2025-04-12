Roman Kryklia says coach Andrei Gridin doesn’t get enough credit for his brilliant mind: “The best coach in the world”

Reigning and undisputed ONE heavyweight Muay Thai and light heavyweight kickboxing world champion Roman Kryklia of the Ukraine wants to thank his longtime coach, Andrei Gridin, for all the guidance throughout the years as he navigates his time in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Kryklia is coming off a spectacular return performance, coming back after a lengthy break to knock out former WBC Muay Thai champion 'Knowlesy' Lyndon Knowles of the United Kingdom at ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video last weekend.

Speaking to veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst Mitch 'The Dragon' Chilson in the ring following his victory, Kryklia gave Gridin his props.

The Champ Belts representative said:

"I want to say grateful words. Firstly, to my coach, Andrei Gridin. This is the best coach in the world. Everyone knows him."

Together, Kryklia and Gridin have formed an unbreakable bond as one of the best fighter-coach pairings in martial arts today.

ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on Prime Video took place live at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday, April 5th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Roman Kryklia says MMA transition intrigues him: "A little bit"

Two-sport, two-division striking champ Roman Kryklia has been so dominant as a world champion, that he's maybe getting a little bored. Which has led to thoughts of transitioning to the sport of mixed martial arts.

Speaking to South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Kryklia says the thought of trying MMA has intrigued him.

The 33-year-old said:

"A little bit. But for this moment, I'm not ready to compete in MMA or grappling. I don't need it now."

