Roman Kryklia says heavyweight marauders are ready to put on a show for the fans: "I'm ready to show you"

Reigning ONE heavyweight Muay Thai and ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion Roman Kryklia is encouraging fans to tune in to heavyweight matches in ONE Championship because he will spearhead the exciting matches.

Ad

In his recent talk with the Bangkok Post, Kryklia explained that the thrilling fights will now shift to the heavier divisions since former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion and his close friend, Chingiz Allazov, halted his career:

"I want to say some word to [the] audience, to fans of Muay Thai and kickboxing in Thailand and from all over the world, just put attention on heavyweight. Because my friend Chingiz Allazov, he stopped his career. That's why just change your vision to heavyweight, because there is no one who you can see there in 70 kilos and less. Take a look at heavyweight now, I'm ready to show you."

Ad

Trending

Watch Roman Kryklia's interview here:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

The Ukrainian knockout machine proved that he can be the beacon of these exciting matches after he obliterated Lyndon Knowles in their championship showdown last April 4 at ONE Fight Night 30 with a first-round knockout win in front of the Lumpinee Stadium crowd in Bangkok, Thailand.

This highlight-reel finish of the Englishman earned him an additional $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Roman Kryklia open to fight Anatoly Malykhin in a special rules fight if given the opportunity

While he is waiting for a new, clear contender to emerge in both divisions for his world titles, the Champ Belts representative floated the idea of facing the reigning two-division MMA world champion, Anatoly Malykhin, in a special rules match.

Ad

But Kryklia insisted that if their potential match would only be confined into an all-striking affair, then it would be an easy work for him, as he stated during his recent interview with the South China Morning Post:

"We'll see. Let's discuss the rules. Because [he does] MMA. Only striking, I think will be easy for me, but maybe some special rules. It will be interesting for our audience, for fans, but I'm ready for everything.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action at ONE Fight Night 30 via the free event replay.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anatoly Pimentel Anatoly is an MMA writer with six years of experience. He covers ONE Championship at Sportskeeda, where he has contributed over 1000 pieces. He previously served as the lead MMA writer for BetMGM’s blog.



Anatoly holds a bachelor's degree in communication, which he feels has had a significant impact on his career.



Jon Jones’ submission win over Lyoto Machida at UFC 140 in 2011 got him hooked to MMA. His favorite fighters include Eduard Folayang, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.



Anatoly provides Sportskeeda with exclusive pieces and has previously interviewed the former ONE flyweight MMA world champion, Adriano Moraes. While writing his pieces, he follows an extensive research process, referring only to credible sources like the UFC’s official website, Sherdog, and ESPN. He also likes to provide insights to his readers by keeping in mind important pillars of communication like media literacy and audience dynamics.



Anatoly advocates for a healthy and fit lifestyle by including boxing in his routine. He also loves to travel. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.