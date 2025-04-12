Roman Kryklia says heavyweight marauders are ready to put on a show for the fans: "I'm ready to show you"

Reigning ONE heavyweight Muay Thai and ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion Roman Kryklia is encouraging fans to tune in to heavyweight matches in ONE Championship because he will spearhead the exciting matches.
In his recent talk with the Bangkok Post, Kryklia explained that the thrilling fights will now shift to the heavier divisions since former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion and his close friend, Chingiz Allazov, halted his career:
"I want to say some word to [the] audience, to fans of Muay Thai and kickboxing in Thailand and from all over the world, just put attention on heavyweight. Because my friend Chingiz Allazov, he stopped his career. That's why just change your vision to heavyweight, because there is no one who you can see there in 70 kilos and less. Take a look at heavyweight now, I'm ready to show you."
Watch Roman Kryklia's interview here:
The Ukrainian knockout machine proved that he can be the beacon of these exciting matches after he obliterated Lyndon Knowles in their championship showdown last April 4 at ONE Fight Night 30 with a first-round knockout win in front of the Lumpinee Stadium crowd in Bangkok, Thailand.
This highlight-reel finish of the Englishman earned him an additional $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.
Roman Kryklia open to fight Anatoly Malykhin in a special rules fight if given the opportunity
While he is waiting for a new, clear contender to emerge in both divisions for his world titles, the Champ Belts representative floated the idea of facing the reigning two-division MMA world champion, Anatoly Malykhin, in a special rules match.
But Kryklia insisted that if their potential match would only be confined into an all-striking affair, then it would be an easy work for him, as he stated during his recent interview with the South China Morning Post:
"We'll see. Let's discuss the rules. Because [he does] MMA. Only striking, I think will be easy for me, but maybe some special rules. It will be interesting for our audience, for fans, but I'm ready for everything.
North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action at ONE Fight Night 30 via the free event replay.