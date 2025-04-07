Roman Kryklia says Lyndon Knowles' breachable guard "was a gift" that led to highlight reel KO at ONE Fight Night 30

Reigning two-division and two-sport world champion Roman Kryklia has added another highlight-reel finish to his list in ONE Championship. He stopped Lyndon Knowles in their ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title showdown on April 4.
Kryklia flexed his incredible power in front of the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and sent the British challenger to the shadow realms with a vicious right-hand punch.
The Ukrainian striking superstar narrated the moment the fight was right in his favor through his post-fight interview. He explained:
"Yeah, exactly. When I got him the first time, I understood that it was almost over, because [we were in] small gloves, and I felt that his defense was not perfect, and for me, it was a gift. And I thought that it would be the end soon."
This was Kryklia's seventh straight victory under the world's largest martial arts organization and his sixth TKO/KO finish.
Roman Kyrklia and Nico Carrillo joined as recipients of the $50,000 performance bonus at ONE Fight Night 30
The Champ Belts representative made this latest triumph in the promotion even sweeter after he secured one of the two $50,000 performance bonuses that ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong handed out during the event.
This was the 33-year-old's second consecutive 50K bonus after he also earned the coveted award in his previous match at ONE Fight Night 17 against Alex Roberts, whom he also knocked out in the second round of the championship showdown.
Joining Kryklia with the 50K performance honors was Nico Carrillo, who made a successful debut in the featherweight Muay Thai division. Carillo beat Thai legend Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in the second round of their match.
North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from the ONE Fight Night 30 via the free event replay.