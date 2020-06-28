Ronda Rousey congratulates Kay Hansen on submission win in debut

Ronda Rousey has been a trailblazer for women MMA. She was the first woman to compete in the UFC and become a UFC champion. She also holds the record for maximum title defenses by a women MMA fighter in a weight class. Most importantly Ronda Rousey broke the myth that women fighters cannot be commercially successful opening avenues for women athletes across sports around the globe.

Ronda Rousey has not shown any signs of returning to the octagon since losing her title fight to current champion Amanda Nunes back in 2016. However, that doesn't mean that Ronda Rousey has completely lost touch with the world of MMA. Having emerged as an inspiration for women MMA fighters across the globe and an icon for the younger generation.

Ronda Rousey after today's performance by Kay Hansen in her fight tweeted words of encouragement to the youngest fighter on the UFC roster. Ronda Rousey who quote tweeted an image wrote, "Congratulations. Looking forward to seeing more from you! Nice armbar."

Congratulations 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 looking forward to seeing more from you! Nice armbar 😉 https://t.co/or5nwIgNgr — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) June 27, 2020

Ronda Rousey tweeting out support didn't go unnoticed. The youngest fighter in the UFC, Kay Hansen, saw the tweets and was happy to get the praise from someone who was a generation ahead of her. Kay Hansen said that she was very happy that a trailblazer like her was supporting a young gun like her.

Kay Hansen also spoke about being the youngest fighter in the UFC she said, "I know I'm young but I have a lot of heart & a lot of determination. I'm excited to tap into the best fighter I can be."

"I know I'm young but I have a lot of heart & a lot of determination. I'm excited to tap into the best fighter I can be." -@KayHansenMMA discusses getting an armbar victory in her @UFC debut, getting props from @RondaRousey & more 🔊⬆️#UFCVegas4 results: https://t.co/0mcd47WS2n pic.twitter.com/fmL8JlzMXJ — UFC News (@UFCNews) June 28, 2020

At the event, Kay Hansen defeated former Invicta FC champion, Jinh Yu Frey, and improved her record to 7-2. Ronda Rousey was last seen in competition at UFC 207 against Amanda Nunes. It is great to see the way a legend like Ronda Rousey is supporting younger fighters.