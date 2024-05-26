Ronda Rousey recalls "hell" treatment from media after husband made her step out post Holly Holm loss

Former UFC champion Ronda Rousey has opened up about her experience of dealing with the media after losing her bantamweight title. Rousey recently did a Q&A session (via MMA Fighting) during her book tour where she spoke about her loss to Holly Holm at UFC 193.

'Rowdy' claimed that the media did not treat her kindly after the defeat. The 37-year-old shared how she was reluctant to step out of the house as photographers were waiting outside to take pictures of her.

Rousey also mentioned how her then-boyfriend (now husband) Travis Browne helped her in dealing with the situation.

"He [Travis Browne] made me go outside and bite the bullet and get [the media] their damn pictures, because they were like camping outside my house for like two weeks... While I was getting my root canal because I got all my teeth knocked out, I was forced to lay there and watch TV, getting four root canals at once and TMZ comes on blasting me going to get coffee. Like, 'Look at this loser getting her coffee!' I was like, 'This is hell.'"

Rousey and Holm locked horns for the UFC bantamweight belt at UFC 193 in November 2015. Before that encounter, 'Rowdy' was undefeated with a 12-0 professional record and had wins against fighters like Miesha Tate and Cat Zingano.

The night did not go well for 'Rowdy' as she suffered a brutal head kick knockout loss in the second round of the fight.

A year later, Rousey returned to action to fight Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 in December 2016. The fight was a short-lived affair as Nunes finished Rousey in just 48 seconds.

The fight marked Rousey' last appearance inside the UFC octagon as she proceeded to part ways with the sport.