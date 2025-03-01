Ronda Rousey's former coach gets brutally honest about fan hatred towards 'Rowdy': "Don't think there's a reason"

Ronda Rousey's former coach recently weighed in on the negativity toward her among the MMA community and got brutally honest about their perceived hatred. Rousey said that he doesn't believe the MMA community hates her, but instead wants to see her back in some capacity.

Rousey has been vocal in recent years with her beliefs that the MMA community had turned on her and disliked her after what she accomplished. She has also been open about her struggles and dealing with her final two losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes before transitioning to WWE.

While speaking to Robin Black on 'Deeper Into the Cage', Rousey's former coach Edmond Tarverdyan responded when asked about a portion of the MMA community basically expressing their hatred toward her. Tarverdyan mentioned that he hasn't witnessed any hatred toward 'Rowdy' and added that perhaps if there is any resentment, it's due to her not being involved in the sport in any capacity:

Trending

"[If Rousey] wants to come out more and be involved a litte bit more with the fight game, [fans] will love her, that's no problem. Everybody loses, everybody wins, I don't think there's a reason for anyone to dislike a champion that gave so much to the women and to the sport. So what is there to dislike? It's not like she did anything personally to anybody's mom or dad."

Check out Edmond Tarverdyan's comments regarding Ronda Rousey below (12:05):

Edomond Tarverdyan says the MMA community want Ronda Rousey around the sport

Since retiring from MMA and pursuing a successful pro wrestling career, Ronda Rousey has distanced herself from the sport.

During the aforementioned interview, Rousey's former coach Edmond Tarverdyan mentioned that any hatred from the MMA community would be gone if she was around the sport again and believes she would be welcomed back with open arms:

"[Rousey] could turn that [hatred] around by being more around MMA, the UFC... She's not around and in the sport much involved and people do miss and some talk, some don't, so I think the dislike happens more there because people do miss her and they want her [back]... When she's around and she goes out, people love her." [11:16]

Check out Ronda Rousey's UFC Hall of Fame announcement below:

Expand Tweet

