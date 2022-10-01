"WWE fans care more about the wrestlers than the UFC fans care about the fighters" - Ronda Rousey slams MMA fans for deserting fighters when they hit a rough patch

Former UFC women's bantamweight champ Ronda Rousey feels WWE fans are more loyal to fighters as compared to their UFC counterparts.

In a recent Baddest Stream on the Planet video on her YouTube channel, Rousey contrasted WWE supporters with UFC fans. She concluded that supporters of the wrestling promotion are considerably more committed to their veteran fighters. 'Rowdy' asserted how UFC fans start having less regard for fighters once they slip through the rankings and lose relevance, stating:

"WWE fans care more about the wrestlers than the UFC fans care about the fighters. UFC fans have, like, much less respect for their veterans and the legends of the sport than WWE fans do.”

The former women's bantamweight champ added:

“A lot of UFC fans are kind of like bandwagon fans in that way. It’s like, the second you’re not on top, you’re dead to them. Whereas WWE fans are like, ‘This is the guy that, you know, did this 20 years ago,’ and they’re still really excited about that.”

Ronda Rousey has had an illustrious career in MMA, becoming one of the first female fighters to fight in the UFC. She was the inaugural women's bantamweight champ of the promotion with six successful title defenses to her credit. 'Rowdy' also became the first female fighter to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

The 35-year old fighter announced her retirement from the sport in 2016 after which she joined WWE to start her career in professional wrestling.

Ronda Rousey discusses her Royal Rumble win

In a recent appearance on The DC Check-in, former UFC star Ronda Rousey revealed that she didn't really enjoy her win at WWE Royal Rumble. Rousey stated that she was surprised by the reaction of the fans. The former UFC Champion went on to say:

"I was expecting boos. I came out with my guard up and I didn't get to enjoy that moment because I was expecting what I got on the way out. So when I came out and everyone popped, I just blocked them out, didn't let them in, and just went in, did my job and got out."

