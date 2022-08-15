"Thank you for all the amazing fights you have given us legend"- Fans and fighters tip their hat to the legendary career of Rory MacDonald

Rory MacDonald has made the decision to retire after a legendary career in mixed martial arts. MacDonald, a former UFC fighter and Bellator welterweight champion, finished his career with a 23-10-1 record. After starting with a record of 18-2, the second half of his career has been far less successful.
MacDonald's retirement wasn't all too surprising to some. Immediately after the fight, fellow former Bellator welterweight champion Ben Askren suggested that MacDonald could be done and should look for another profession. He posted on Twitter:
"Damn PFLhas been rough for Rory, drops another one. I know he isn't that old, but prob time for him to find another professional."
Following Rory MacDonald's announcement, reactions came in from all corners of the world, including mixed martial arts manager Ali Abdelaziz.
"Thank you for all the amazing fight you have given us legend."
The reactions to Rory MacDonald's retirement show just how respected he is in the fighting world. Outside of his Bellator championship, he is known for having one of the greatest fights in UFC history.
His championship fight against Robbie Lawler is widely considered the greatest fight in welterweight history. MacDonald was winning three rounds to one on all three scorecards at the time of his fifth-round knockout loss. The two fighters' hospital picture (shown above) following the fight shows the level of respect that was gained following such an impressive fight.
Unfortunately for MacDonald, his career was never the same afterwards. Despite winning the Bellator championship less than three years after the loss, MacDonald would only win five total fights over the final seven years of his career.
Should Rory MacDonald's UFC 189 fight with Robbie Lawler be in the Hall of Fame?
Rory MacDonald and Robbie Lawler initially met at UFC 167. Lawler won the three-round fight via split decision. Less than two years after their first encounter, the two fighters met again for a rematch at UFC 189. This time, however, there was much more on the line as Lawler entered as the welterweight champion.
MacDonald entered the fifth and final round simply needing to survive the round as he was up three rounds to one on all three judges scorecards. MacDonald, for the first time in his career seemed to run out of gas in that fifth round.
To this day, the fight is considered one of the greatest fights in UFC history. With MacDonald now retired and no longer competing for other promotions, the fight should be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame Fight Wing. It is arguably the greatest fight in UFC history, and easily the greatest fight that hasn't been inducted.
Although MacDonald may not have been the same fighter afterwards, he deserves to be honored for a battle that captivated fans of the sport. Now, in retirement, MacDonald may finally get that honor.