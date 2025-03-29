Rory MacDonald shares prediction for Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett, highlights potential path to victory for 'The Baddy': "It's a good fight"

Rory MacDonald recently shared his prediction for Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett and what could be the deciding factor. He highlighted a potential area that the Englishman can take advantage of to get his hand raised.

Chandler vs. Pimblett will be serving as the co-main event of UFC 314, which takes place in Miami, Florida on Apr. 12. The clash could have major implications on the lightweight rankings as the winner could certainly insert their name in the title picture at 155 pounds.

During his latest appearance on Tim Welch's Red Hawk Recap, MacDonald weighed in on the matchup and what he believes could transpire. The former UFC title challenger mentioned that the beginning of the fight could be crucial for Chandler and highlighted that Pimblett's durability could provide a potential path to victory:

"It's a good fight. Totally different styles. I think early on, maybe Michael but if Paddy can weather the storm of the explosivity and the high pace that Michael sets, I think he can maybe stay in there with maybe his grappling and weather the storm there." [30:52]

Check out the full episode featuring Rory MacDonald's comments below:

Rory MacDonald shares prediction on potential Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria title fight

Rory MacDonald also shared his prediction on a potential Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria lightweight title fight.

Makhachev and Topuria have been linked to a potential bout for quite some time, but it is now more realistic after Topuria relinquished his featherweight championship to move up to 155 pounds.

During the aforementioned appearance, MacDonald weighed in on the potential matchup and whether Makhachev's grappling would pose a threat to Topuria. 'Red King' predicted that the former featherweight champion would pull off an upset and mentioned that he believes he could do so by knocking the Dagestani out:

"Probably Topuria... Knockout. I think Topuria has good enough grappling to handle himself and keep the fight where he would want."

Check out Rory MacDonald's UFC Hall of Fame Fight Wing induction post below:

