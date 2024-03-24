Rose Namajunas gets nostalgic about calling out "bully" Mayce Barber - "She used to call me out back when she was younger"

Rose Namajunas inserted her name in the flyweight division's competitive sphere with her UFC Vegas 89 win and laid out the names of potential opponents.

The former UFC strawweight champion moved to flyweight after losing the title to Carla Esparza. Namajunas lost to Manon Fiorot in her 125-pound debut but the recent win over No. 8-ranked Amanda Ribas at UFC Vegas 89 will likely propel her into the top ten of the division. So, 'Thug' is already pondering her next moves to reach the title shot.

While speaking at the post-fight press conference, Namajunas shared her thoughts on rising contender Maycee Barber:

"I think she's [Maycee Barber] a savage, you know. She's a big girl, she's strong, she's just like a bully in there, you know! I knew her when she was really young. She used to call me out back when she was younger and things like that. I think it's kind of funny but she's really tough and that would defintely motivate me and get me going every day. She throws with really bad intentions but yeah, this is cool too. Erin Blanchfield, Manon Fiorot, whoever, title!"

Namajunas' comments:

Barber, who is quickly rising through the ranks, has collected six straight wins in the flyweight division. In her most recent outing, the 25-year-old defeated Katlyn Cerminara by unanimous decision. At the time of this writing, she is the No. 4-ranked UFC flyweight contender.

No. 2-ranked Erin Blanchfield and No. 3-ranked Manon Fiorot are set to fight in a potential title eliminator fight on March 30. During her UFC Vegas 89 octagon interview, Namajunas expressed the desire to face the winner of this fight or Maycee Barber as the next step of her flyweight title run.

"If I can get a rematch if [Manon Fiorot] wins or if I can get either her or I know Maycee looked really incredible as well. So maybe one of those girls."

