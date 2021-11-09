"That was awesome" - Rose Namajunas reacts to Halle Barry putting the belt on her after UFC 268 win

Rose Namajunas was so absorbed in her title fight that she didn't recognize Hollywood star Halle Berry right away. However, once she did, Namajunas revealed that she was awestruck by the actress.

Berry oversaw the ceremonial face-off between Namajunas and Zhang Weili. However, 'Thug Rose' admitted that she didn't realize Berry was present for her fight up until the bout was over. In the latest episode of The MMA Hour, Rose Namajunas revealed:

"That was super awesome. In the weigh-ins, I was just so lasered and focused and I didn't notice until like right around they were going to read the decision. I was like, 'Oh, there's Halle Berry! She's in here." And then we kind of just like exchanged a couple of words but she's like, 'I love you!' and I'm like, 'I love you too!' But I didn't know that was her putting on the belt for me. I just heard Dana [White] saying, 'Hold on, Rose. Hold on,' because I was like having trouble getting it on. But I didn't know that was her doing that."

Namajunas retained the UFC women's strawweight title after five rounds of back-and-forth action against Weili. A huge takedown in the fifth round secured the victory for the champ, handing the Chinese star a second consecutive loss.

Berry played a somewhat significant role in the UFC 268 co-main event. The actress was given the privilege to strap the UFC title to Namajunas' waist after the fight – a custom that's usually reserved for UFC president Dana White.

Halle Berry talks about her involvement with Rose Namajunas vs. Zhang Weili 2

Halle Berry appeared at UFC 268 to promote her upcoming movie Bruised. In the film, the actress portrays a "disgraced MMA fighter" looking for redemption in the cage.

During an interview with ESPN, Berry revealed what the atmosphere was like in the lead up to Rose Namajunas vs. Zhang Weili 2. She said:

"This is real. This is intense. I love this game, I love these fighters. It’s amazing.“I have worked with many fighters now and been on this journey for about three years."

