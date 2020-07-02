Roxanne Modafferi and Andrea Lee set to square off at UFC event on 12th September

Andrea Lee and Roxanne Modafferi expected to have a rematch in September.

A key female UFC Flyweight fight is agreed to with big implications.

Roxanne Modafferi and Andrea Lee

Six years ago, December 5th, 2014 to be exact, at Invicta 10 Roxanne Modafferi and Andrea Lee faced off. That fight went to the judge's scorecards with "The Happy Warrior" taking a close split decision. This was one of the closest fights in the company's history. The fight was also the first time in her career that "KGB" tasted defeat. The calendar just turned to July and now the UFC is prepping its fall cards.

The two will have a rematch on September 12th, as of now. A venue has not been named but it will be a big question.

Recently Las Vegas and Florida; the two locations UFC has used for events are going through coronavirus surges. There's some early talk that both governors of the states, much like the others, are contemplating putting stay at home orders back, temporarily. The organization also made the official announcement that they will have a very busy August with nine cards in total.

Both women have verbally agreed to run their earlier fight back. The 31-year-old Lee needs a win badly. The ninth-ranked female flyweight has lost two in a row. In her UFC run, Roxanne has been in a lose one win one pattern for all seven of her fights in the UFC.

But this is a different Lee than the first time around as she is slick and more confident.

She also throws punches harder as well. To offset that, Roxanne is better on the ground now than ever before in her career. With the lower-ranked female flyweights moving up and Valentina Shevchenko making a larger gap between her and the rest of the division, every fight is key to hold onto their slots.