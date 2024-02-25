"Rude, disrespectful, rich a*sholes" - Mike Perry goes on lengthy rant at Dana White's "childish" ways of treating UFC fighters

BKFC star Mike Perry is not happy with the way Dana White treats his fighters. According to 'Platinum', UFC fighters are at the mercy of the whims and fancies of the promotion's CEO.

Speaking on a recent episode of the OverDogs Podcast, the bareknuckle boxer argued that the UFC does not emulate the same values as other popular leagues like the NFL and NBA despite trying to recreate the same success.

The 32-year-old Perry accused White and his promotion's top brass of "childish" behavior as the differentiating factor between the UFC and other successful sporting leagues:

"They [Dana White and the UFC brass] are still f*****g rude, disrespectful, rich a*sholes, who don't give a f**k about these fighters or anyone who f*****g puts their life on the line to do this s**t, but then they'll turn around and say, 'Oh god bless them, he is putting his life on the line.'"

Perry added:

"At the same time, they are the ones f*****g trying to make them kill themselves for this s**t, and then they get wherever their f*****g head is at. It's like a whim, like the first thing that comes to their f*****g head. If he is pi*sed at that moment, he is like, 'I'm going to f*****g, I don't give a f**k, how about that'... It's f*****g childish. The richest f*****g guy, most popular, most famous f*****g guy of all time is childish. The NFL owners and s**t, they would never say any of this f*****g s**t about any of their players."

Catch Mike Perry's comments below (1:28)

When Mike Perry talked about upsetting meeting with Dana White

Mike Perry once teased the possibility of returning to the UFC to Dana White but was given a cold response.

During a 2022 interview with Brendan Schaub, 'Platinum' stated that White shot him down with an uninterested expression when he expressed his desire to return to the world's premier MMA promotion:

"I saw Dana man. I was at a fight in [Las] Vegas... I was like, 'Yo, I want to come back'... [and] He just made a look."

Catch Mike Perry's comments on Dana White below: