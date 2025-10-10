Rukiya Anpo responds to Marat Grigorian calling him a clown: “He’s kind of a foolish guy”

Former three-time K-1 Champion Rukiya Anpo of Japan did not hold back when discussing his disdain for ONE 173 opponent Marat Grigorian.

These two imposing featherweight kickboxing contenders will cross swords in arguably the biggest martial arts event of the year on Nov. 16 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. Anpo, who will be making his promotional debut, caught the ire of Grigorian after provoking the former Glory kickboxing champion during the ONE 173 press conference.

The Hemmers Gym standout took offense, and the pair have been involved in intense verbal exchanges ever since.

Speaking via translator in a South China Morning Post (SCMP) interview, Anpo made his feelings towards the Armenian legend known:

"He doesn't know why Marat thinks that way. Anpo thinks he's kind of a foolish guy. There are a lot of things on his mind. He doesn't know which part Marat thinks makes him a clown.”

Watch the full SCMP interview below:

It’s clear that Anpo will not back down against the multiple-time ONE featherweight kickboxing world title challenger.

‘Demolition Man’ hasn’t been shy about calling out Grigorian for missing weight in his last bout, and even lambasted the Armenian’s supposed limited fighting style.

This grudge will finally be settled at ONE 173. Follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates and visit onefc.com for local broadcast details.

Rukiya Anpo ready to do what Marat Grigorian couldn't

Rukiya Anpo also took note of Marat Grigorian's unsuccessful attempts to claim the ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship.

As far as the Japanese slugger is concerned, the decorated kickboxing veteran already had his chances. Anpo feels now is his time and is ready to use the Armenian as a springboard to a world title shot.

'Demolition Man' told SCMP:

"Anpo thinks he is the one. Marat will be kind of Anpo's stepping stone to be a champion at ONE Championship. Anpo thinks that Marat is not chosen to be a champion in ONE Championship, that's how he thinks."

