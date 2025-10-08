Rukiya Anpo says beating Marat Grigorian is like a "stepping stone" to ONE world title

Former K-1 champion Rukiya Anpo believes Marat Grigorian's fate is already written – and it doesn't include ONE Championship gold.

The Japanese kickboxer will face the veteran Armenian striker in a high-stakes featherweight kickboxing clash that will be part of the organization's stacked return to Japan, ONE 173, inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, Nov. 17.

Ahead of the clash, the promotional newcomer, who was unveiled at the event's latest press conference last month, is confident about his chances against the former two-time ONE featherweight kickboxing world title challenger.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post (SCMP) via a translator, the Japanese martial artist pointed to Grigorian's losses in pivotal moments as evidence that he's destined to fall short of championship glory.

"Yeah. So you know these two fights Marat Grigorian lost were actually important fights, and that one he couldn't win. So that's the kind of fighter Marat Grigorian is," Rukiya Anpo said.

"Anpo thinks he is the one. Marat will be kind of Anpo's stepping stone to be a champion at ONE Championship. Anpo thinks that Marat is not chosen to be a champion in ONE Championship, that's how he thinks."

Grigorian's only defeats inside the Circle have come against elite competition – former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn and current titleholder Chingiz Allazov.

Both losses came in world title fights, with the Armenian, a former three-time Glory kickboxing world champion, falling short when it mattered most.

Watch Anpo's full interview with SCMP below:

For the 29-year-old Anpo, those results prove a pattern he's eager to exploit when the two go to war at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri in Tokyo, Japan.

Marat Grigorian says Rukiya Anpo will feel "the pressure" at ONE 173

Rukiya Anpo may be known as 'Demolition Man' due to his insane knockout power and high-octane style, but Marat Grigorian thinks the former K-1 champ won't be able to live up to his moniker when he makes his promotional bow at ONE 173.

Per the Hemmers Gym affiliate, competing under the ONE spotlight will come with its fair share of pressure. And he's certain his opposite number in Tokyo will feel it even before the sound of the bell.

"This is his first fight in ONE, and this is a big arena. The pressure will be really heavy for him. This ONE Championship stage is different," the veteran Armenian shared in a separate interview with ONE Championship.

Fight fans eager to be part of the event can secure their seats here. How-to-watch details are available at watch.onefc.com.

