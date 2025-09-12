Rukiya Anpo vows to capture ONE Championship gold as he joins promotion: “I’m the true champion”

ONE Championship newcomer Rukiya Anpo is targeting the world title. He vows to underscore that when he makes his promotional debut later this year in Japan.The former K-1 Super Lightweight Champion is slated to take on veteran ONE campaigner Marat Grigorian of Armenia in a featherweight kickboxing showdown, part of ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Nov. 16 at Tokyo's Ariake Arena.Speaking during the press conference for the marquee event on Sept. 11, Anpo expressed confidence in making it a winning debut while highlighting his goal of capturing the world title in the &quot;Home of Martial Arts.&quot;The 29-year-old Japanese striker said:&quot;I’m the true champion. I promise you I will be the true champion of the ONE Championship featherweights. Thank you.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRukiya Anpo comes into ONE Championship following a highly successful run at K-1, compiling a professional kickboxing record of 27-8. He also dipped his hands in mixed martial arts and boxing, even facing off in an exhibition boxing match against eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines, which ended in a draw.Rukiya Anpo-Marat Grigorian match one of the latest additions to stacked ONE 173Rukiya Anpo's debut against Marat Grigorian is one of the latest bouts added to an already-stacked card at ONE 173.It joined the ONE lightweight MMA world title defense of reigning champion Christian Lee against undefeated challenger Alibeg Rasulov as well as the showdown for the inaugural atomweight Muay Thai championship belt between Nadaka of Japan and Numsurin Chor Ketwina of Thailand.Also recently added was the all-Thai superstar clash between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Nong-O Hama for the vacant flyweight Muay Thai world title.ONE 173, which marks the second live event of ONE Championship in Japan this year, is headlined by the unification match between ONE featherweight kickboxing champion Superbon and interim titleholder Masaaki Noiri.Also on offer at the tentpole event is the world title matches for the flyweight and heavyweight MMA belts as well as the return matches for superstars like Superlek Kiatmoo9, Stamp Fairtex and Takeru Segawa, among others.For more information on ONE 173, follow Sportskeeda MMA and ONE Championship.