  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Rukiya Anpo vows to capture ONE Championship gold as he joins promotion: “I’m the true champion”

Rukiya Anpo vows to capture ONE Championship gold as he joins promotion: “I’m the true champion”

By Mike Murillo
Published Sep 12, 2025 14:57 GMT
ONE Championship newcomer Rukiya Anpo has his sights set on world title. -- Photo from Rukiya Anpo
ONE Championship newcomer Rukiya Anpo has his sights set on world title. -- Photo from Rukiya Anpo's IG

ONE Championship newcomer Rukiya Anpo is targeting the world title. He vows to underscore that when he makes his promotional debut later this year in Japan.

Ad

The former K-1 Super Lightweight Champion is slated to take on veteran ONE campaigner Marat Grigorian of Armenia in a featherweight kickboxing showdown, part of ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Nov. 16 at Tokyo's Ariake Arena.

Speaking during the press conference for the marquee event on Sept. 11, Anpo expressed confidence in making it a winning debut while highlighting his goal of capturing the world title in the "Home of Martial Arts."

The 29-year-old Japanese striker said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I’m the true champion. I promise you I will be the true champion of the ONE Championship featherweights. Thank you."
Ad

Rukiya Anpo comes into ONE Championship following a highly successful run at K-1, compiling a professional kickboxing record of 27-8. He also dipped his hands in mixed martial arts and boxing, even facing off in an exhibition boxing match against eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines, which ended in a draw.

Rukiya Anpo-Marat Grigorian match one of the latest additions to stacked ONE 173

Rukiya Anpo's debut against Marat Grigorian is one of the latest bouts added to an already-stacked card at ONE 173.

Ad

It joined the ONE lightweight MMA world title defense of reigning champion Christian Lee against undefeated challenger Alibeg Rasulov as well as the showdown for the inaugural atomweight Muay Thai championship belt between Nadaka of Japan and Numsurin Chor Ketwina of Thailand.

Also recently added was the all-Thai superstar clash between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Nong-O Hama for the vacant flyweight Muay Thai world title.

ONE 173, which marks the second live event of ONE Championship in Japan this year, is headlined by the unification match between ONE featherweight kickboxing champion Superbon and interim titleholder Masaaki Noiri.

Ad

Also on offer at the tentpole event is the world title matches for the flyweight and heavyweight MMA belts as well as the return matches for superstars like Superlek Kiatmoo9, Stamp Fairtex and Takeru Segawa, among others.

For more information on ONE 173, follow Sportskeeda MMA and ONE Championship.

About the author
Mike Murillo

Mike Murillo

Twitter icon

Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.

A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.

Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.

Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.

Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications