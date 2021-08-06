"Run fathead run" - Tony Ferguson and Nate Diaz take a dig at Khabib Nurmagomedov in latest tweets

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s feuds with Tony Ferguson and Nate Diaz respectively have refused to die down, regardless of his retirement from MMA.

During a recent appearance on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson podcast, Khabib Nurmagomedov opened up on multiple topics. One of the topics Nurmagomedov expounded upon was street fighting.

Nurmagomedov pointed out that his mother strongly disapproved of him partaking in street fights but understood that he needed to defend himself in that scenario.

He also revealed that his mother had told him to “never come home” if he lost. On that note, Nurmagomedov’s longtime rival Tony Ferguson has now taken to his official Twitter account to address this statement.

Posting an image of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s revelation regarding his mother’s warning, Ferguson suggested that this is likely the reason he never fought him. Ferguson went on to indicate that Nurmagomedov, whose professional MMA record stands at 29-0, is in fact 29-1.

‘El Cucuy’ has often insinuated that Nurmagomedov conceded defeat by pulling out of their scheduled fights on multiple occasions. Ferguson’s tweet has been displayed below:

“Well🤦‍♂️Then, That Explains Everything”

29 - 1 💪😎🤙 See Fathead Run, Run🍮Fathead🍮Run *bawk🙈bawk* -Champ ⚔️🕶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # WhatAPuts # Time4Work 📈 pic.twitter.com/SelM8UgyrQ — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) August 5, 2021

The tweet read as follows:

“Well Then, That Explains Everything” 29 - 1. See Fathead Run, Run. Fathead Run *bawk bawk*. -Champ -CSO- WhatAPuts # Time4Work."

Meanwhile, Nate Diaz also put forth a tweet aimed at Khabib Nurmagomedov, as displayed below:

That kabobs full of shit — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 5, 2021

Nate Diaz’s tweet read as follows:

"That kabobs full of s***"

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired in 2020 but Tony Ferguson and Nate Diaz still fight

Tony Ferguson (left); Nate Diaz (right)

Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from the sport of MMA in October 2020. As a retired fighter, Nurmagomedov has been keeping himself busy with a part-time coaching role in Dagestan and at AKA (American Kickboxing Academy). ‘The Eagle’ is also a successful entrepreneur.

On the other hand, Tony Ferguson – who’s currently on a three-fight losing streak – is looking to return to his winning ways and continue his quest for MMA glory.

As for Nate Diaz, he’s coming off a unanimous decision loss against Leon Edwards. Nevertheless, Diaz almost finished Edwards in the final round, despite being out-pointed for the majority of the fight. The belief is that Diaz’s stock rose despite his decision loss against Edwards at UFC 263 in June 2021.

Ferguson’s next fight is likely to take place at lightweight, whereas Diaz is expected to continue competing in the welterweight division.

For round-the-clock coverage and lightning fast delivery of the latest MMA news, follow SK MMA!

Edited by Alex Turk