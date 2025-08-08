  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Rungrawee says he could be next in line to challenge Regian Eersel: “I guess we have to see in the ring”

Rungrawee says he could be next in line to challenge Regian Eersel: “I guess we have to see in the ring”

By Ted Razon
Published Aug 08, 2025 11:22 GMT
Rungrawee (L) and Regian Eersel (R) | Image by ONE Championship
Rungrawee (L) and Regian Eersel (R) | Image by ONE Championship

ONE lightweight Muay Thai contender Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong believes he has already paid his dues and is primed for an opportunity at 26 pounds of gold against the mighty Regian Eersel.

Ad

The Thai veteran notched an impressive victory against Youssef Assouik at ONE Fight Night 34 on Prime Video last week inside Bangkok's storied Lumpinee Stadium.

Rungrawee displayed commendable fight IQ and brilliant distance management to snap the Danish-Morroccan fighter's six-year unbeaten streak.

Following one of the best performances of his career Rungrawee entertained talks about a possible world title shot against Regian Eersel, who successfully retained his ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title in the main event.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The man dubbed 'Legatron' told the Bangkok Post's Nick Atkin in his ONE Fight Night 34 post-event interview:

"Well, I guess we have to see in the ring, but I know that I would do my best."

Check out the interview with Nick Atkin here:

youtube-cover
Ad

Rungrawee has been one of the most solid mainstays of the 170-pound striking divisions, compiling a combined 6-2 record in Muay Thai and kickboxing bouts.

Time will tell if the Thai veteran will emerge as the next contender for 'The Immortal's crown.

Rungrawee open to a world title eliminator bout to prove his worthiness

If a showdown with Regian Eersel is not on the cards yet, Rungrawee doesn't mind scrapping it out with other top contenders to earn his shot.

Ad

In the same interview with Nick Atkin, the Thai warrior's manager said his ward would also love a rematch with George Jarvis, or perhaps a clash with two-time world title challenger Sinsamut Klinmee.

"Yeah, kickboxing, Muay Thai, title shot, no problem. He can do both. He's versatile. If not, rematch with George or Sinsamut. Thank you very much. Have a good day."

North American Prime Video subscribers can watch the replay of ONE Fight Night 34 free, on demand.

About the author
Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications