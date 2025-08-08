Rungrawee says he could be next in line to challenge Regian Eersel: “I guess we have to see in the ring”

ONE lightweight Muay Thai contender Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong believes he has already paid his dues and is primed for an opportunity at 26 pounds of gold against the mighty Regian Eersel.

The Thai veteran notched an impressive victory against Youssef Assouik at ONE Fight Night 34 on Prime Video last week inside Bangkok's storied Lumpinee Stadium.

Rungrawee displayed commendable fight IQ and brilliant distance management to snap the Danish-Morroccan fighter's six-year unbeaten streak.

Following one of the best performances of his career Rungrawee entertained talks about a possible world title shot against Regian Eersel, who successfully retained his ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title in the main event.

The man dubbed 'Legatron' told the Bangkok Post's Nick Atkin in his ONE Fight Night 34 post-event interview:

"Well, I guess we have to see in the ring, but I know that I would do my best."

Check out the interview with Nick Atkin here:

Rungrawee has been one of the most solid mainstays of the 170-pound striking divisions, compiling a combined 6-2 record in Muay Thai and kickboxing bouts.

Time will tell if the Thai veteran will emerge as the next contender for 'The Immortal's crown.

Rungrawee open to a world title eliminator bout to prove his worthiness

If a showdown with Regian Eersel is not on the cards yet, Rungrawee doesn't mind scrapping it out with other top contenders to earn his shot.

In the same interview with Nick Atkin, the Thai warrior's manager said his ward would also love a rematch with George Jarvis, or perhaps a clash with two-time world title challenger Sinsamut Klinmee.

"Yeah, kickboxing, Muay Thai, title shot, no problem. He can do both. He's versatile. If not, rematch with George or Sinsamut. Thank you very much. Have a good day."

North American Prime Video subscribers can watch the replay of ONE Fight Night 34 free, on demand.

