"Running business out of Tanner's barn" - Justin Gaethje's coach tackles preparing for UFC 300 Max Holloway fight without their training facility

Justin Gaethje is set to defend his BMF title when he faces Max Holloway at UFC 300 next month. 'The Highlight's long-time coach, Trevor Wittman, recently revealed how they are approaching the camp and preparing without a training facility.

Speaking on the No.2-ranked lightweight's YouTube channel, the highly-renowned mixed martial arts coach stated:

"We've been without a facility for ten months now and we've been running business out of Tanner's barn and, man, it's been rough just waiting for the new building, but the process is just so - it's like bittersweet. You know, you sit there and wait. You don't have a place to go to and it was nerve-racking because we didn't have a facility to train at there for a while."

Wittman continued:

"We're using other people's gyms, but not having the tools that I need like bags and I use a lot of tools when it comes to training the athletes, but now that the building's done and we got to move our stuff today, I mean, it's just the best feeling. You know, we've been working out in this facility, in the gym area, for pretty much the whole training camp the last five weeks, but we were waiting for inspections to pass and a lot of other things."

Check out Trevor Wittman's comments on Justin Gaethje preparing without a training facility below (starting at the 4:04 mark):

Wittman added that the facility is nearly completed. However, they are still applying the finishing touches. He noted that while the next few weeks will be busy, the process has been fun.

Jorge Masvidal expresses interest in facing Justin Gaethje for the BMF title

Jorge Masvidal defeated Nate Diaz at UFC 244 via third-round doctor's stoppage TKO to claim the inaugural BMF title. While he did not have the opportunity to defend the belt, Justin Gaethje, who claimed the vacant belt by defeating Dustin Poirier at UFC 291 via second-round head-kick knockout, will look to do so when he faces Max Holloway at UFC 300 next month.

Speaking to Michael Owens of Lowkick MMA, Masvidal expressed that he wasn't given the opportunity to defend the belt before adding:

"If you put BMF against BMF, if you put me against Gaethje in there, I would break his f**king eye orbital, and I would f**king chop him up so hopefully that can happen at some point."

Check out Jorge Masvidal's full comments on Justin Gaethje below (starting at the 9:50 mark):

Masvidal added that he is backing Holloway, who he loves as a fighter. However, he believes it will be a great fight. While they will not compete in the main or co-main event, the BMF title bout will be five rounds, with the winner likely earning a title opportunity in their respective divisions.