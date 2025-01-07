“Ruthless” - Fans feel the agony Tawanchai PK Saenchai’s bone-breaking finish against Davit Kiria in Bangkok showdown

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai also competes in kickboxing under ONE Championship, which he got off to a devastating start with a third-round TKO of Davit Kiria of Georgia, that saw the latter break his right arm.

The setting was ONE Fight Night 13 in August 2023 in Bangkok, in a featherweight kickboxing showdown. It was the PK Saenchai Muaythaigym standout's first kickboxing match after starting his ONE journey with six straight Muay Thai matches.

Tawanchai was in his element in the contest with his ferocious kicks, which culminated in the Thai superstar dealing Kiria with a broken forearm early in the third canto, that instantly brought an end to the match. He immediately apologized to his fallen opponent, who accepted it and congratulated him.

ONE Championship recently looked back at the thunderous finish with a video of it on its official Instagram profile. Fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the performance of Tawanchai's kickboxing debut and the destruction he brought.

Below are what some of them wrote.

One fan simpy had a single-word reaction, writing:

"Ruthless! 🔥🔥🔥"

One-word reaction

A comment, meanwhile, highlighted the dominance that Tawanchai showed in the match, saying:

"That's what I call coming out of a fight handsome"

Coming out "unscathed"

Some of the comments, meanwhile, felt for Kiria, and below are screenshots of them.

"Broken" thoughts

Tawanchai followed up on his devastating victory over Kiria with a unanimous decision victory over Thai veteran Jo Nattawut in their featherweight kickboxing battle two months later.

Tawanchai looks to stay ferocious in title defense at ONE 170

The same ferocity he displayed in the Davit Kiria fight is what Tawanchai PK Saenchai in angling for when he defends the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title later this month.

The Pattaya, Thailand native will defend for the second time his gold against fellow Thai superstar Superbon in the headlining contest at ONE 170 on Jan. 24 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. It will be a rematch of their first title showdown in December 2023, where the reigning Muay Thai king won by majority decision.

Tawanchai is coming off a successful defense of the featherweight Muay Thai gold in his last fight in June, winning by majority decision over challenger Jo Nattawut.

Looking to dethrone him and become a two-sport world champion is Superbon, the interim featherweight kickboxing king, who was recently elevated as the undisputed world champion in the division after reigning title holder Chingiz Allazov remains inactive.

ONE 170 will be aired live and for free in U.S. primetime to North American fans with active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

