Ryan Garcia recently pressed Devin Haney to return the $1.5 million he paid as a penalty for exceeding the weight limit. 'KingRy' scored three knockdowns against Haney, dealing his long-time adversary his first professional loss in a remarkable upset last month.

Garcia's majority decision triumph was overshadowed by controversy when he tested positive for ostarine in two VADA drug tests conducted around the time of the fight. Additionally, he was found to have tested positive for a metabolite of nandrolone, another prohibited substance related to the 19-norandrosterone metabolite.

However, a recent development indicates that Garcia has been cleared of a positive test for 19-norandrosterone after subsequent results came back negative. The 25-year-old Californian has refuted any intentional use of performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs), maintaining his innocence as he awaits B-sample testing solely for the presence and levels of ostarine, scheduled for May 22.

'The Dream' has subsequently called on the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) to disqualify his opponent and declare him the victor of their match. Furthermore, Haney's attorney recently sent an official letter to the commission, formally requesting Garcia's disqualification.

'KingRy' recently took to X and contested that if Haney intends to dispute his victory, he expects the WBC super lightweight champion to reimburse the fine he paid for surpassing the weight limit:

"I need my money back if they overrule my victory. I paid him money, and that was to accept the weight. So give me my f**king money back."

Check out Ryan Garcia's post below:

Garcia and Haney had previously agreed to a penalty of $500,000 for every pound they exceeded the 140-pound limit. 'The Dream' confirmed that his opponent honored the agreement, disclosing that Garcia paid him a total of $1.5 million for surpassing the weight division limit by 3.2 pounds.

The match was scheduled for Haney's WBC super lightweight championship title, but Garcia's inability to meet the weight requirement rendered him ineligible to contend for the belt.

Ryan Garcia extends rematch offer to Devin Haney amid cheating allegations

Ryan Garcia recently extended an opportunity to Devin Haney for a chance to overturn his defeat. Following reports of Garcia's failed PED test and the discovery of ostarine in his system, team Haney expressed strong sentiments of feeling cheated. 'KingRy' took to X and proposed a rematch, subtly mocking the potential allegations against him:

"Devin f**k it, let's run it again. If you feel you were cheated, we can run it again. I'll only eat oysters for the training camp, and I won't sleep."

Check out Ryan Garcia's post below:

