"They're almost a comedy duo at this point" - Fans react to Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia's $500,000 per pound agreement to make weight

Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia recently agreed to pay $500,000 per pound in case of non-compliance with weight.

'The Dream' is gearing up to put his WBC super lightweight title on the line against Garcia in a 12-round bout this weekend (Saturday, April 20) at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

During the pre-fight press conference on Thursday, the reigning champion's father, Bill Haney, taunted 'KingRy' by claiming that he would exceed the weight limit:

"Fat boy, you are coming in overweight; whoever comes in overweight is paying $500,000."

Garcia swiftly accepted the challenge and promptly stood, revealing his chiseled physique by lifting his shirt. Haney then escalated the bet, proposing, "Let's make it $500,000 per pound." Garcia responded by sealing the agreement with a handshake, signifying their mutual consent.

Check out the exchange between Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia below:

Fans responded to Haney and Garcia's pact with an array of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"They're almost a comedy duo at this point."

Another wrote:

"Ryan should be tired of making bets after he lost that bet to [Errol] Spence."

Check out some more reactions below:

Credits: @espnringside on Instagram

Throughout the buildup to the fight, skepticism has arisen about Garcia's dedication to the match and his capability to meet the weight requirement. But Haney lacks confidence in his opponent's ability to reach the 140-pound limit mandated for their world title showdown.

Devin Haney says he never questioned Ryan Garcia would show up or not

Devin Haney recently reaffirmed that he has consistently maintained his belief that Ryan Garcia would be his opponent on April 20.

During a recent interview with Boxing Scene, 'The Dream' discussed whether he had concerns about Garcia's status as an opponent:

"No. At the end of the day, I knew Ryan would show up. This is a big fight – it’s a huge opportunity for him as well. I can’t put too much energy into focusing on Ryan and whether he’s gonna show up. I can only focus on being myself, and prepared, and being the best that I can be – no matter if it’s Ryan or not."

