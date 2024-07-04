Ryan Garcia bashes Mohammed Hijab for his controversial take on intimacy: "Wtf nahhhh lock him up"

Ryan Garcia has just shared his thoughts on Mohammed Hijab's controversial views on physical intimacy and pedophilia. According to the Islamic debater and public speaker, pedophilia is subjective, claiming that so long as it's between two consenting partners without any harm being done, it ought to be sanctioned.

He furthered his point by describing a 13-year old girl with voluptuous features and distinguishing her from a 100-year old woman, claiming that they would not suffer from the same medical issues. Naturally, his comments, which came during an interview with Sneako, drew tremendous backlash.

Among those who had strong words for Hijab was controversial boxing superstar, Ryan Garcia, who took to X/Twitter to criticize the former in a disparaging post. He wrote:

Trending

"Wtf nahhhh lock him up. He just justified f***ing a 13 year old cause it won't hurt her medically. B*tch mentally that little girl will not be okay. F*** you whatever your name is pedo"

Expand Tweet

The super lightweight doubled down on his sentiments with a subsequent tweet, which was even more direct than the first. His feelings though, come as no surprise, as Garcia has been adamant for months now that he is chiefly concerned with the safety of children. He added:

"Moahmmmed hijab is a pedofile"

Expand Tweet

His outrage was shared by many, and Garcia may very well continue aiming tweets Hijab's way. Whether he will be acknowledged by the latter remains to be seen. 'KingRy' is currently embroiled in his own controversy, having been handed a one-year suspension due to a positive ostarine test.

Ryan Garcia previously accused Devin Haney of being intimate with Sean Combs

Sean Combs, more popularly known as 'Diddy,' is a rapper who has recently come under fire over various sexual assault and harrassment allegations made by several parties. Ryan Garcia took the opportunity to lambast both the rapper and his boxing rival Devin Haney, with whom 'Diddy' was known to associate.

"He [Devin Haney] slept with P. Diddy."

Check out Ryan Garcia's claim about Devin Haney and Sean Combs:

Expand Tweet

Garcia made the damning claim that Haney and Combs had been sexually intimate, but never offered any evidence to support his assertions. Nevertheless, he continued taking aim at the two men by insinuating that they have been physically intimate with each other.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback