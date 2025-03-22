Ryan Garcia, Chris Eubank Jr. and other stars pay tribute as legendary George Foreman passes away at 76

Ryan Garcia joined several other boxing stars on X to pay tribute to heavyweight great George Foreman, who passed away yesterday on March 21, 2025 at the age of 76.

The message Garcia penned to Foreman on social media described the late legend as a source of inspiration and an example. He wrote:

"RIP Big George, I looked up to George and all that he did. Very sad day. Legend for life."

Another boxing star in IBO middleweight champion Chris Eubank Jr. posted a message of his own to Foreman.

"Rest in Peace to one of my boxing heroes - The Legendary George Foreman."

Meanwhile, Conor Benn also left a tribute message, though it was much shorter and straight to the point.

"Rest in peace Big George Foreman"

Retired English heavyweight and former WBC cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew also came out of the woodwork to pay his respects, hailing him as boxing's most devastating puncher of all time.

"RIP to one of the greatest human beings to ever put on boxing gloves.. This man was truly amazing! There is no doubt IMO he's the greatest puncher boxing has ever seen.. Rest easy king the world is a lesser place withouut.."

George Kambosos Jr., who defeated Jake Wyllie just hours ago, also paid tribute before his fight, vowing to honor Foreman's memory with a win, which he did.

"A legend forever Big George Foreman!! That's so sad, RIP I will use you as more inspiratito ntonight and make the name George proud in your honour. RIP legend"

Women's boxing great Amanda Serrano also issued a statement of tribute.

"RIP to the nicest human being to ever lace on a pairr of gloves. 'Big George Foreman.' May the good Lord have you beside him where you deserve to be. You will be missed."

Finally, boxing promoter Frank Warren had a touching message:

"Boxing has lost one of its true legends, George Foreman. A gentleman who I had the honour of promoting his only UK fight in 1990. I have fond memories of introducing George to two of my sons, Francis and George, in this photo. I send my condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace George."

A collage of boxing reactions can be seen below:

The boxing world's reaction to George Foreman's passing

Ryan Garcia will look to honor George Foreman with a win

On May 2, Ryan Garcia makes his return to boxing when he takes on fellow power-puncher Rolando 'Rolly' Romero. Both men have subjected each other to trash talk ahead of the bout and will be determined to win.

The controversial boxing star, in particular, will likely dedicate a possible win to the late great George Foreman, whom he idolized. 'Rolly,' however, is a dangerous and unorthodox foe.

