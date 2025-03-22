"Thunderous, ridiculous power" - When Joe Rogan broke down George Foreman's incredible physical attributes despite being slower than Mike Tyson

Last year, on episode #2149 of The Joe Rogan Experience, the popular podcaster spoke to actor and comedian Sebastian Maniscalco about his fascination with George Foreman. One of the most devastating punchers in heavyweight boxing history, Foreman was a force to be reckoned with in his prime.

Ad

The conversation arose when both men spoke about Mike Tyson's then-impending boxing match with Jake Paul, who is decades younger than 'Iron Mike.' There has always been a comparison between Tyson and Foreman, but as Rogan explained it, Foreman didn't have Tyson's speed.

"It's similar. I mean, Foreman wasn't as fast, even back then, as Tyson is now. Tyson's still faster, but he's smaller too. George is a very big man. George has enormous, he has hands that are the size, his fists are the size of this cigar box. They're f*cking giant fists, which is a big factor in punching power. This was George at 45 years old, and Michael Moorer, who was a sensational light heavyweight, was kind of undersized as a heavyweight."

Ad

Trending

The longtime UFC commentator then breaks down Foreman's legendary win over Michael Moorer, capturing the WBA and IBF heavyweight titles at 45 years old to become the oldest world champion in the division's history.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"As a light heavyweight he was a f*cking assassin. But George caught him with a one-two, and put him out at 45 years old in a fight he was losing. Michael Moorer was outboxing him. He was much slower, but George was always kind of slow. He just has thunderous power. He was never a real fast guy like [Muhammad] Ali or any of those other guys. He was just thunderous, ridiculous power."

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan comparing George Foreman to Mike Tyson (1:19:25):

Ad

Unfortunately, the combat sports world lost Foreman, who passed away yesterday, March 21, 2025, at the age of 76, at a hospital in Houston, Texas. His cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Joe Rogan previously hosted Mike Tyson on his podcast

While Joe Rogan never hosted George Foreman on his podcast, he has welcomed, several times, another legendary heavyweight boxer in Mike Tyson, who is often compared to the former. However, there's a key distinction between them.

Ad

Check out one of Joe Rogan's sitdowns with Mike Tyson:

Tyson is the youngest-ever heavyweight world champion in boxing. Meanwhile, Foreman was the oldest-ever heavyweight world champion, capturing the belt under improbable circumstances.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.