Ryan Garcia joined Inside Fighting in anticipation of his bout against Gervonta Davis. He spoke about the UFC 287 main event between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira.

Speaking on the main event, he said:

"Yeah that was really memorable. He got beat three times, and finally got it done...so, kudos to him. I know him as a warrior and a champion, he'll end up wanting to fight him again. Deep down he'll want to fight him again. Right now, damn it's a motherf**ker to fight him, but I think later on he's going to say to himself, I gotta get another one. If a man beat me three times, I only got one, Imma live it up for a little while, like Imma did that shit. But after a while, I'd wanna get it back." [0:42 onwards]

Garcia was then asked if he was a big Adesanya fan, to which he replied:

"I love his warrior mindset. I love what he represents. He tries to represent hope as a human. I really respect that type of person. If he wants to watch (Garcia's fight vs Davis), I'll find him a ticket." [1:39 onwards]

Check out Ryan Garcia's comments here:

Israel Adesanya may face Dricus du Plessis next, says Pereira will have to earn the rematch

Israel Adesanya finally deafeated Alex 'Poatan' Pereira at UFC 287. He earned one back, setting their all-time combat sports record to 1-3, with Pereira still having two wins up on 'The Last Stylebender.'

In MMA, however, the pair are 1-1, and Pereira was essentially fast-tracked to the title after earning a few wins in the UFC. Given their history in kickboxing and the storyline of Pereira having two wins over long-time champion Adesanya, the UFC gave Pereira a title shot.

Pereira made the most of his opportunity, beating Adesanya by fifth round TKO. Israel Adesanya was given an immediate rematch, as he was a long-time champion, and knocked out Pereira brutally in the second round.

Following the second MMA bout, Adesanya didn't grant Pereira an immediate rematch. Instead, he said that Pereira must put in the work and beat a few contenders, just like he (Izzy) did in his climb to the top.

Watch as Adesanya says Pereira must put in the "hard yards" before they face each other again:

