Ryan Garcia claims fighting Gervonta Davis may be easier than fighting Luke Campbell ahead of his clash against 'Tank'.

'KingRy' is set to take on Floyd Mayweather's protege Gervonta Davis on April 22 at a venue that has yet to be decided. The fight is one of the most highly awaited fights in the division since the two have been trash-talking for a while now and are also two of the most talented fighters in the division.

Ahead of the fight, Garcia spoke about the challenges this fight brings, via Boxing Scene:

"You know, Luke Campbell, you gotta understand that it causes different problems, he’s a taller fighter. His shots will hit me at a different range. [Davis] has to really come up and hit me, It’s much different. It’s a much different fight. So, you never know – this one may be easier. You just don’t know. Yes, at face value he’s the tougher fighter, you know, on paper. But you just don’t know. You just don’t know.”

The fight will mark Ryan Garcia's first title fight as he looks to win the regular WBA lightweight title. The winner of the fight will look to challenge for the title next against Devin Haney.

Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis engage in heated trash talk at the press conference

Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis lived up to the hype as they brought their trash talk to the main stage during their press conference. The fighters went back and forth shooting insults at each other. Garcia seemed like the calmer fighter as 'Tank' got agitated and even came close to 'KingRy's' face.

It all kicked off when Garcia said:

"You like to fight guys that don't hit hard. But guess what, I do hit hard, and when I hit you with that left hook."

Gervonta Davis replied saying:

"What else?"

Garcia retorted:

"What else? Watch, when I hit you with it, you're on the floor, sleep, goodnight."

Gervonta Davis clapped back by repeating the question what else as a taunt to Ryan Garcia, saying he has only one punch in his arsenal. 'Tank' Davis stated that 'KingRy' is not a complete fighter and relies on just one punch.

Davis then stood up to show there was not much height difference between them. Instead of getting agitated, Garcia calmly dismissed Davis by saying he was not worried about him.

Take a look at the exchange:

