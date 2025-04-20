Ryan Garcia forfeits $1.2 million and clears drug test as he gets reinstated after one-year suspension

Ryan Garcia has been cleared of his one-year suspension caused by a failed drug test. In April 2024, Garcia secured a massive upset win, knocking down Devin Haney to secure a majority decision.

'King Ry' wasn't eligible to win Haney's WBC lightweight title because he missed weight. Garcia's celebration was short-lived as he later failed a drug test for Ostarine, changing his win to a no-contest.

Earlier today, the American boxer was reinstated after successfully passing a drug test, forfeiting his $1.2 million purse from his fight against Haney, and paying a $10,000 fine. 'KingRy' reacted to his news by posting on X:

"Wow my suspension officially is lifted on Easter super cool. All glory to Jesus ✝️"

Check out Ryan Garcia's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

On May 2, Garcia will return to action in a 147-pound main event against Rolando Romero. The event is scheduled outdoors in Times Square, New York. In the co-main event, Devin Haney will also return for his first fight since facing Garcia. Haney is competing in a 144-pound contest against Jose Ramirez.

Ryan Garcia claims rematch with Devin Haney won't be "much different"

Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney are on a path to a rematch, depending on the result of their upcoming fights. While speaking to Ring Magazine, Garcia had this to say about a potential second fight with Haney:

"Honestly, because I know I didn't take steroids, it's not going to be much different. The crazy thing is they want to keep on saying, 'Oh, it's cause of the PEDs. I was fighting a guy on PEDs.' PEDs don't help you block a left hook. He didn't block any of it, and he got his *ss handed to him. I guess, for me, it's just proving that I'll do it again. That's it. It's pretty one-sided; there really shouldn't be a rematch."

Check out Ryan Garcia's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Haney and his father sued Garcia for battery, fraud, and breach of contract. The lawsuit was settled several months later, increasing the possibility of a rematch.

