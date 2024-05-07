Ryan Garcia gushes over Kendall Jenner’s look at Met Gala

Ryan Garcia recently got entranced by Kendall Jenner's striking appearance at the Met Gala and openly acknowledged his burgeoning feelings for her. The Met Gala, formally known as the Costume Institute Gala, serves as an annual fundraising event dedicated to supporting the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan, New York.

The gala this year, themed 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,' took place on Monday, May 6, featuring the usual glamorous display as celebrities walked the red carpet in their custom outfits. Jenner stood out as one of the evening's impeccably dressed guests, her presence in a black and gold deep-neck gown quickly becoming a viral sensation across various social media platforms.

'KingRy' couldn't contain his admiration for the 28-year-old model's appearance and conveyed his emotions on X:

"Ight [alright] games over KENDALL GARCIA: It’s time, babe, I LOVE YOU."

However, Garcia quickly shifted his stance and expressed his affection for the youngest Jenner sibling, Kylie Jenner, who was spotted donning a white gown at the Met Gala 2024:

"Nvm [never mind] Kendall"

Check out Ryan Garcia's posts below:

'KingRy' was recently recorded to have tested positive for the performance-enhancing drug (PED) ostarine, with results reportedly showing traces in tests conducted both the day before and the day of his surprising unanimous decision triumph over Devin Haney last month.

Garcia has since denied the allegations, claiming he's being framed as part of a larger conspiracy. Furthermore, the former interim WBC lightweight champion has also argued that the positive results might be attributed to the consumption of an Ashwagandha root supplement.

Ryan Garcia's romantic status: Who is his current partner?

Ryan Garcia publicly announced his divorce from Andrea Celina in January after the birth of their second child. Garcia revealed that he is now in a relationship with Mikaela Testa, who is a 23-year-old Australian social media personality and OnlyF*ns model.

Testa's initial rise to prominence in the digital sphere saw her gain popularity on platforms like Instagram and TikTok. However, her journey has been punctuated by controversy, as she faced a TikTok ban for breaching community guidelines and encountered immigration issues linked to her explicit content on OnlyF*ns.

Despite previously declaring his love for Testa, 'KingRy' said on social media that he is now seeking a new girlfriend and has since removed the post, while the Australian influencer herself has not confirmed the romantic relationship.