Ryan Garcia's next fight: When is the young boxing sensation planning to return?

Ryan Garcia's next fight will reportedly take place in October, according to DAZN.

The 23-year-old boxing prodigy recently revealed on Instagram that his return will go down in Los Angeles.

"I’m back," wrote Ryan Garcia. "I’m having fun been a long time but it’ll be worth the wait. La I’m coming to fight."

Ryan Garcia was last seen inside the boxing ring against Olympic gold medalist Luke Campbell on January 2, 2021. 'KingRy' fought through adversity in the early rounds before landing a brutal body shot on Campbell in round seven. The obliterating shot earned Garcia the TKO victory, making him the WBC interim lightweight title holder.

Ryan Garcia withdrew from his first title defense due to health issues

Following the momentous victory, Ryan Garcia was scheduled to defend his title against Javier Fortuna on July 9. However, 'The Flash' withdrew from the bout citing health issues.

"At this time it is important to manage my health and wellbeing," Garcia wrote on Instagram. "I have decided to take some time off to focus on becoming a stronger version of myself. I hope to be back soon and am looking forward to stepping back into the ring when I am my healthiest self."

Garcia was stripped of his interim title and former IBF super featherweight champion Joseph Diaz took his spot against Fortuna. Diaz earned a unanimous decision win and became the interim lightweight titleholder, a crown previously held by Ryan Garcia.

Although Diaz is now the mandatory challenger for the WBC lightweight championship, he is keen to face Ryan Garcia down the line.

In a post-fight interview, Diaz suggested that a bout against Garcia would make for a blockbuster event in Los Angeles.

"I think both [Garcia and Haney] are fights that could be made," Diaz said. "I think me and Ryan Garcia, we are from the same promotion. I think that fight is really, really, likely to happen... Ryan Garcia would be wanting the opportunity because it's such a big fight here in LA. I think we can make that happen. Also the Devin Haney fight. Whatever person agrees to fight me next, I'm with it.”

