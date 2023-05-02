Ryan Garcia parts ways with trainer following loss to Gervonta Davis

Ryan Garcia has reportedly parted ways with head trainer Joe Goossen following his loss to Gervonta Davis.

'KingRy' took on the biggest test of his career so far against 'Tank' on April 22 in Las Vegas. In what was one of the biggest matchups of the year, Garcia fell short as he ended up losing the bout via TKO in the seventh-round after failing to get up following a body short from Davis.

It looks like Ryan Garcia is making huge changes to his team following his loss to Gervonta Davis and has parted ways with Joe Goossen. 'KingRy' brought Goossen into his team in 2022 ahead of his fight against Emmanuel Tagoe after splitting with his head trainer at the time, Eddy Reynoso. He competed under the Hall of Fame trainer just three times before parting ways with him.

ESPN journalist Mike Coppinger took to Twitter to report the same, writing:

"Star boxer Ryan Garcia and trainer Joe Goossen have parted ways after three fights, sources told ESPN, the last of which came vs. Gervonta Davis. The PPV event - Garcia’s first - was a massive commercial success. He’ll now campaign at 140 pounds, but no decision has been made on his next trainer."

Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis: Did the rehydration clause affect 'KingRy'?

Following his loss to Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia claimed that he felt "weak" inside the ring, alluding to the effects of the rehydration clause in their contract.

A rehydration clause was agreed upon for the fight that dictated that while both fighters would weigh in at 136 pounds after cutting weight, they would not be allowed to gain over 10 lbs until the fight.

This put Garcia on the backfoot since he's a bigger fighter and was coming down in weight to fight Davis. Upon being asked if the rehydration clause had anything to do with his performance, 'KingRy' had this to say during the post-fight press-conference:

"I mean, If I'm honest... I didn't feel too good, I mean I felt a little weak, you know? Going into the ring, my legs didn't feel too much under me but once the fight got going, you know, it kind of all came together so, I can't really pin that too much, you know what I mean? It is what it is, I signed the contract and that's that."

Catch Ryan Garcia's comments below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



[ @ShowtimeBoxing] Ryan Garcia says he felt "a little weak" in the Gervonta Davis defeat, but refuses to use the catchweight and rehydration clause as an excuse: "I signed the contract and that's that." Ryan Garcia says he felt "a little weak" in the Gervonta Davis defeat, but refuses to use the catchweight and rehydration clause as an excuse: "I signed the contract and that's that."[🎥 @ShowtimeBoxing] https://t.co/Uwh9YyoAWZ

Poll : 0 votes