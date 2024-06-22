Ryan Garcia's legal team issues new statement alleging "multiple agendas" at play in light of NYSAC suspension

Ryan Garcia's suspension of one year from the sport of boxing is one that the controversial boxer's legal team intends to challenge. In a new statement making the rounds on social media and shared by renowned boxing reporter Michael Benson, the aforementioned legal team called the suspension into question.

While the statement is lengthy, a few sections are noteworthy. Garcia's lawyers use the word "agenda" several times to imply deliberate wrongdoing in the NYSAC's final decision-making. They further question Devin Haney's frequent mention of their client's weight failure despite agreeing to fight him.

"There was never an intent by Ryan, and the facts reiterate this, to gain an advantage over Haney. To be clear, Ryan Garcia's sole advantage over Devin Haney was that he is simply a superior fighter. Rest assured, there are multiple agendas that have been at play since Ryan's clear and convincing win against Haney, and all those agendas have been aimed against King Ryan."

The one-year suspension is only half of Garcia's punishment. His previous majority decision win over Haney. considered one of the greatest boxing upsets in recent memory, has been overturned and is now a no-contest. Garcia's legal team, however, has asserted their intention to do everything to combat the verdict.

Furthermore, they have insisted that no regulatory action can erase the memory of how the fight played out in the public eye. Regardless, Garcia and his camp have an uphill battle ahead of them, as such cases are rarely reversed, and his legal recourses are limited.

Ryan Garcia retired from boxing ahead of his suspension

It is difficult to ascertain Ryan Garcia's intent, but just 48 hours before his one-year suspension, the boxing superstar lashed out at the ruling and promptly announced his retirement from the sport. He has since claimed that he will remain retired for as long as he's suspended, which is a curious statement.

In effect, it means he's simply honoring his suspension by not fighting during it, and that he will return once his punishment is over. However, it could also be similar to Conor McGregor's many retirements: a negotiation ploy to force some authority's hand.