Ryan Garcia is known for throwing jabs but rapper Drake ate one of a verbal variety from the 25-year-old recently. Garcia is slated to appear on a show called 'Catching Predators', alongside host Vitaly. The show which broadcasts on Kick, catches child predators, and 'KingRy' referenced a topical rap beef when promoting his show appearance on X.

Drake and Kendrick Lamar have dropped multiple diss tracks against one another in recent times and it is one of the more prominent topics across all of social media. One of the digs that has been getting the most traction is Lamar's assertion that Drake is allegedly a child predator.

Re-tweeting the post promoting his appearance on the show, Garcia tweeted:

"Casually about to catch mini drake's"

In a follow-up post to that within the same thread on X, Garcia stated:

"Allegedly"

Check out Ryan Garcia's tweet regarding Drake below:

Ryan Garcia and his wild behavior as of late

Ryan Garcia has become known in recent times for saying and doing outlandish things online as much as he's known for being a proficient pugilist.

In the lead-up to his Devin Haney fight, Garcia had the vast majority of the combat sports world thinking the fight shouldn't even be sanctioned based on the former's seemingly erratic behavior.

Everything from claiming people had hacked his bank account to prevent him from accessing his finances to seemingly going off the rails smoking weed and drinking before his fight against the WBC super lightweight champion. In an all-time great performance, Garcia dropped Haney multiple times en route to earning a majority decision win.

The California native did not win the gold though as he came in a few pounds overweight to the title bout and was seemingly chugging a beer at the ceremonial weigh-ins. Garcia later claimed it was apple juice and sparkling water but the weight miss and the presentation of chugging a beer at the weigh-ins added to the public's concern heading into the fight.

Garcia has also spoken about child sexual exploitation outside of this context outlined earlier in the article. 'KingRy' spoke about seeing children get sexually assaulted and discussed bohemian grove on an X space while talking with online lightning rod of controversy Andrew Tate.

Many gave credit to Garcia for effectively trolling the world and despite a recent pair of failed drug tests from the Haney fight, it seems like his stock has never been higher.