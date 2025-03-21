Ryan Garcia tweets four-word reaction to former UFC fighter going ballistic at Devin Haney

Ryan Garcia recently responded to a former UFC champion’s fiery outburst directed at Devin Haney. 'The Dream' escalated his heated rivalry with Garcia beyond the boxing ring, taking their dispute to the courtroom last September.

Haney filed a lawsuit against 'KingRy' in New York, suing for battery, fraud, and breach of contract in response to Garcia’s doping violation after their April 2024 title fight in Brooklyn.

Now, the boxing rivals are set to compete on the same card, with Garcia headlining against Rolando Romero in a clash for the WBA welterweight title. Meanwhile, Haney will take on former unified junior welterweight champion Jose Ramirez. The highly anticipated event is scheduled for May 2 at Times Square in Manhattan, New York City.

During a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, Quinton Jackson was asked to share his thoughts on a potential rematch between Garcia and Haney following their respective fights on May 2. The former UFC light heavyweight champion didn’t hold back and instead blasted 'The Dream' for taking legal action against his rival:

"Yeah, f**k Devin Haney. He acts like a f**king b*tch. F**k him. I can't stand people who act like that."

'KingRy' reacted to Jackson's expletive-filled comments about Haney in a post on X:

"Shoutout [to] my dog 'Rampage'."

Check out Ryan Garcia's post below:

Garcia shocked the world by knocking Haney down three times en route to a stunning upset victory. However, the result was later overturned to a no-contest after the former interim WBC lightweight champion tested positive for the performance-enhancing drug ostarine.

As a consequence, he was handed a one-year suspension and fined over $1.2 million following a settlement with the New York State Athletic Commission.

Ryan Garcia and promoters sued by Fanmio after backing out of exhibition fight in Japan

Last week, Ryan Garcia and Golden Boy Promotions found themselves facing a lawsuit from streaming platform Fanmio after withdrawing from a planned boxing contest in Japan.

'KingRy' was originally set to square off against Japanese kickboxer Rukiya Anpo in a 153-pound exhibition match on Dec. 30 in Tokyo. However, just two weeks before the scheduled bout, a wrist injury forced him to pull out, resulting in the fight’s postponement.

Fanmio took legal action in the U.S. District Court in California after Garcia withdrew from the exhibition bout, only to later book a title fight against Rolando Romero on May 2. The lawsuit alleges that the controversial boxing star backed out of the Japan fight after his representatives at Golden Boy Promotions claimed that his contract prohibited him from competing under another promotion.

Furthermore, the lawsuit claims that Golden Boy Promotions demanded an excessive fee to authorize the fight, only for it to be ultimately canceled. Fanmio seeks financial compensation from both Garcia and Golden Boy Promotions, citing allegations of breach of contract and fraud.

