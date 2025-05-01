Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero: Boxing record, age, height, weight, reach, and knockout ratio

With the fight just a day away, a Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero is well overdue. The two men compete over the vacant WBA (Regular) welterweight title. However, there's more than a championship belt on the line. For Garcia, it is a return from disgrace, and his chance to redeem himself.

Meanwhile, Romero has been on a spotty run of form after being undefeated for most of his career. He is 2-2 in his last four fights, and will be chasing his first win streak since 2021. Although both men are known for their power, they're wildly different fighters.

So, exactly how different are they?

Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero stats

The Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero bout promises to be an explosive one. Both men are in the prime of their youth, with Garcia being 26 years old, while 'Rolly' is three years older at 29. In terms of their physical dimensions, Garcia is just a shade taller at 5 foot 9 inches, compared to Romero's 5 foot 8 inches.

Garcia is also slightly longer, with a 70-inch reach compared to Romero's 68-inch wingspan. As the two men compete for the WBA (Regular) welterweight title, they're both competing in the 147-pound division. Garcia weighed in at 143.2 pounds last time, while Romero hit the scales at 141.5 pounds.

As far as their boxing career in concerned, Garcia is 24-1 (1) and a former WBC interim lightweight champion. Unfortunately, he's coming off a controversial no-contest against Devin Haney, which sidelined him for a little over a year. As a knockout artist, he has an 83.33% percentage, with 20 stoppages in 24 wins.

Romero, though, is 16-2, and a former WBA super lightweight champion. He is also a power-puncher himself, with 13 stoppages for a 81.25% knockout percentage.

Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero fight analysis and prediction

The Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero fight is likely to end in only one way: a stoppage. To 'Rolly's' misfortune, he'll be on the receiving end of it. He has a tendency to lunge into range with his power punches, leading with his chin as he never moved his head off the center-line.

Garcia, who is far too quick and powerful, will eventually catch Romero with a dynamite left hook for a late knockout.

