Ryan Garcia vs Tank Davis: Fight date, odds and predictions

Ryan Garcia put on a stellar display against Olympic Gold medal winner Luke Campbell on January 2nd and became the interim WBC lightweight champion in the process. This was Ryan Garcia’s 21st professional boxing win.

After the win, Garcia called out Gervonta Davis for a fight once again. Davis is fresh from his sixth-round KO win against Leo Santa Cruz in October.

Ryan Garcia vs Gervonta Davis this is what you want?? Cause if it is, let the world know it’s about to go down! 🔥 #2rounds — Ryan Garcia (@KingRyanG) January 5, 2021

Garcia was knocked down by Campbell in the second round but he weathered the storm. He then gained momentum as the fight progressed and knocked Campbell out with a devastating left punch to the body.

If Davis accepts the callout from Ryan Garcia, their bout will most likely be scheduled for March or early April later in the year.

The oddsmakers, though, see the fight as one-way traffic. Bettinginsiderjournal.com has Davis as the 1/7 favorite to win the fight. Ryan Garcia, on the other hand, is a 9/2 underdog.

Garcia has been pleading for a fight against Davis since early 2019 when he TKO’d Jose Lopez in the second round.

Gervonta Davis may finally relent and give Garcia the match he has been asking for after an impressive win against a former world title challenger in Luke Campbell.

Who wins the boxing match between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis?

Ryan Garcia does not have much going his way against Gervonta Davis if the fight between the two youngsters is finalized.

Davis is the boxer with the most experience on his record. He is also four years older than the young Garcia.

Additionally, Davis is the protégé of Floyd Mayweather Jr., perhaps one of the greatest boxers of all time.

Davis has devastating KO power in his punches too, as is evident from his 23 KO wins thus far.

The underdog story of Ryan Garcia will be what adds an additional element to the fight. The bout can easily be sold as an encounter between a new up and comer and one of the biggest knockout artists in the division.

But Garcia will present a completely new set of problems for Davis. As evident in his bout against Campbell, Garcia knows how to take a shot and then make a comeback. He will also arguably be the faster boxer in his fight against Davis.

Finally, the exuberance of youth and the absence of a fear of failure will make Garcia a tough cookie to crumble for Davis.

However, Davis will likely win the fight if he stays patient and should take home a unanimous decision victory.