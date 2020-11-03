Ryan Hall calls out Dan Ige for a fight in January 2021

Veteran UFC featherweight Ryan Hall has had a tough time finding a fight for himself in the promotion. Taking to Instagram, Hall called out hugely-talented featherweight fighter Dan Ige and is open to a clash against the latter in January.

In his latest Instagram post, Ryan Hall claimed that he is cleared to fight once again and is back to normal training. However, the veteran fighter is still struggling to find an opponent. This is something that Hall has had to deal with for most of his UFC career, despite being a ranked featherweight fighter.

While adding that Sean Shelby will definitely find him a good opponent, Ryan Hall noted that he would love to throw it down with Dan Ige. Labeling the latter as a "warrior," Hall also praised Dynamite Dan by stating that the latter always puts on a great show, and has demonstrated his willingness to test himself against the best.

Here is what Ryan Hall wrote in his Instagram post calling out Dan Ige:

Ryan Hall's last UFC fight and recent run

Ryan Hall has been with the UFC for quite a few years now. However, as mentioned above, the dangerous grappler has always had an issue with finding an opponent in the promotion.

In the past, Ryan Hall has shared the Octagon with Gray Maynard, B.J. Penn, and Darren Elkins. For his last opponent inside the Octagon, Ryan Hall was scheduled to face Ricardo Lamas. However, Hall eventually pulled out of the fight.

It now remains to be seen what's next in store for Ryan Hall, and if the UFC grants him his wish of a fight against Dan Ige. The latter is on the back of a loss to Calvin Kattar and would love to get back to winning ways, especially against someone as talented and dangerous as Ryan Hall.

A win for Hall will mark his first victory since July of 2019, which was also his last outing in the Octagon.