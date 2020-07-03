Ryan Hall reportedly set for his UFC return in August after a one-year absence

Ryan Hall is finally set for his return to the UFC after a long absence from Octagon action.

Hall could step into the cage against another veteran in Ricardo Lamas.

Ryan Hall after his win over BJ Penn

A Featherweight fight between Ryan Hall and Ricardo Lamas has been rebooked for next month in Las Vegas after the cancellation of their initial bout which was set to take place in May.

According to an initial report from Combate, Hall vs Lamas has been rebooked and the two highly-talented Featherweights will finally collide at the UFC on the August 29th event.

The fight will mark Hall's return to the UFCfor the first time in almost a year, as the veteran Featherweight will be looking forward to extending his winning streak in the Octagon.

'The Wizard' last fought in the Octagon at UFC on ESPN+13 when he defeated Darren Elkins, via unanimous decision and prior to that, Hall had beaten the veteran BJ Penn and also scored a huge win over Gray Maynard.

Ryan Hall was set for his initial Octagon return after an absence of 10 months, however, despite being one of the promotion's top Featherweight fighters, the UFC has failed to find an opponent for Hall on a more frequent occasion.

Hall's scheduled opponent Ricardo Lamas is another veteran of the game and will be stepping back into the Octagon for the first time since his UFC 238 loss to Calvin Kattar. 'The Bully' will aim to get back on winning terms when he steps foot into the cage against Hall.

Ryan Hall's return to the UFC

Ryan Hall was initially set for his UFC return on 2nd May 2020, however, the promotion was forced to call-off the scheduled event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On this occasion though, it does look like Hall's return to UFC action is imminent, as the talented Featherweight fighter prepares himself for a clash against Lamas at the UFC Apex on 29th August.

The UFC is yet to officially announce confirm the rebooking of Hall vs Lamas, however, it is expected that the bout will be taking place once the promotion returns from the UFC Fight Island.