Free full fight: Saemapetch Fairtex destroys Thai countryman Kulabdam in epic Muay Thai bout

ONE Championship has released a free full fight on YouTube showing Muay Thai bantamweight legend Saemapetch Fairtex destroying Thai countryman Kulabdam Sor. Jor. Piek Uthai in an epic Muay Thai bout.

Saemapetch was coming off a decision-majority win against Rodlek PK.Saenchai, which gave the young 27-year-old phenom the confidence he needed to beat one of Thailand's most established stars.

At ONE: Full Blast, as the promotion aptly named the card, one full blast to the body was all that Saemapetch needed to secure his second victory.

ONE Championship captioned the free video with the title:

One Of The LOUDEST Body Shots You'll Hear 😨

Catch the body shot below:

Fans took to YouTube’s comment section to express their shock at the sound of the hard left punch to the body.

One jokingly wrote:

“Damn. That body shot had him lying there like his girl just broke up with him.”

Another fan related to the pain of being on the receiving end of a brutal combination of the same sort:

“Man having been on the receiving end of a few of these during sparring (knee, kick and a punch) I already know the feeling lol. Nothing you can do when it lands right, there's no conditioning for that.”

Saemapetch remains one of the most dangerous and hard-hitting Muay Thai specialists at ONE Championship. With the latest news of his return to the circle emerging only a few days ago, fans are excited to see the Fairtex Muay Thai legend get back into the action at ONE 160 this August.

Saemapetch Fairtex set for rematch against long-time rival Rittewada Petchyindee at ONE 160

ONE Championship segwayed the free full fight to announce a rematch between Saemapetch Fairtex and long-time rival Rittewada on the stacked ONE 160 card on August 26.

The Singapore-based martial arts promotion is gathering all of its superstars it can muster as ONE 160 goes full throttle at US Primetime. Saemapetch returns to the bright lights for a chance to settle the score against the Lumpinee titleholder.

In a high stakes battle for the No.1 contender spot, the bantamweight giants previously locked horns at ONE: NextGen II. After a strong start from Saemapetch, who knocked Rittewada down in the first round, it was Rittewada’s slicing left elbow in the second frame that put the Pattaya native away via doctor’s stoppage.

